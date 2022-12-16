Ohio State center Luke Wypler was asked earlier this week what he thought of Georgia’s nose tackle ahead of the Buckeyes’ College Football Playoff semifinal matchup against Georgia in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl.

“Yeah. He’s pretty good, I think," Wypler said, tongue firmly in cheek. “That’s what people are telling me, so yeah.”

If you haven’t guessed by now, Wypler was speaking about Georgia’s Jalen Carter, who has done nothing but wreak havoc since finally recovering from ankle and knee injuries earlier this year.

It’s easy to see why Carter continues to garner so much attention.

In 11 games, the junior, who is expected to be one of the top picks in the upcoming NFL Draft, has proven he’s one of the best interior linemen in the country when it comes to getting after the opposing quarterbacks.

Of his 29 tackles, seven have come for losses for 27 yards, including three sacks. Perhaps more impressive is his 25 quarterback pressures, which rank second on the team behind Mykel Williams (27).

Wypler was asked what stands out the most about the All-American.

“I think he’s got a great understanding of football. You can kind of tell he’s got a great football IQ. You can also tell he gets to freelance a little bit in that defense and be able to make plays,” Wypler said. “He’s a great player, great ability, great strength, great power, speed—you name it. He knows how to work his hands. It’s going to be a great test for the offensive line, and I think we’re all ready for the challenge and opportunity.”

However, the Buckeyes are confident.

In 12 games, Ohio State has only allowed quarterback C.J. Stroud to be sacked eight times. The eight sacks represent the fewest in the Big Ten.

So how does Wypler believe the Buckeyes will fare against Carter?

“As an offensive line, if we approach it as we do what we’re supposed to do and use our technique, then nobody can really beat us. We’ve shown this year that when we do things the right way and the way things should be done—we’re all on the same page—then it’s hard to stop our offense. For us, one of the things we take pride in is how you can do your job more consistently,” Wypler said. “For us, we know he’s a great player, he’s going to have a hell of a career at the next level. It’s how we can out-execute him play in and play out.”