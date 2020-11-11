UGASports - 2020 Masters preview (Georgia Bulldog edition)

The 84th Masters will stand alone in event history.

For one thing, it's being played in November rather than its usual April date. It's also the third major of three. Instead of being the first and instead of there being four majors, 2020 will have just the trio, with no U. S. Open championship.

Another difference is no patrons (fans) in attendance. For my part, I won't be there for the first time in over ten years. This is a deeper look at the Masters as it pertains to the Georgia Bulldogs.

Earlier this year, the PGA Championship played at Harding Park. It saw Georgia golfers go eight-for-eight in making the cut. At the U.S. Open at Winged Foot, five of seven Bulldogs made the cut. This week, there will be only three former Georgia golfers, not counting Patrick Reed, who will try to win the prestigious green jacket. One of the three has already won it twice and is looking for another. The other two will not only try to win the coat, but their first major as well.

Kevin Kisner – Kevin will be playing in his fifth Masters. He's made the cut each time. His finish has improved each time as well. Make sure you watch him on the 15th hole. In 2019, he birdied it in all four rounds.

Kisner was one of the two Dawgs that did not make the cut at the U.S. Open, but did finish tied for 19th at the PGA Championship.

He's currently ranked 34th in the Official World Golf ranking, and a win this week will improve that spot for sure. Here's how the Aiken, South Carolina native (15 miles from Augusta) has fared at this major.