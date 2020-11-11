UGASports - 2020 Masters preview (Georgia Bulldog edition)

2020 Masters preview (Georgia Bulldog edition)
The 84th Masters will stand alone in event history.
For one thing, it's being played in November rather than its usual April date. It's also the third major of three. Instead of being the first and instead of there being four majors, 2020 will have just the trio, with no U. S. Open championship.
Another difference is no patrons (fans) in attendance. For my part, I won't be there for the first time in over ten years. This is a deeper look at the Masters as it pertains to the Georgia Bulldogs.
Earlier this year, the PGA Championship played at Harding Park. It saw Georgia golfers go eight-for-eight in making the cut. At the U.S. Open at Winged Foot, five of seven Bulldogs made the cut. This week, there will be only three former Georgia golfers, not counting Patrick Reed, who will try to win the prestigious green jacket. One of the three has already won it twice and is looking for another. The other two will not only try to win the coat, but their first major as well.
Kevin Kisner – Kevin will be playing in his fifth Masters. He's made the cut each time. His finish has improved each time as well. Make sure you watch him on the 15th hole. In 2019, he birdied it in all four rounds.
Kisner was one of the two Dawgs that did not make the cut at the U.S. Open, but did finish tied for 19th at the PGA Championship.
He's currently ranked 34th in the Official World Golf ranking, and a win this week will improve that spot for sure. Here's how the Aiken, South Carolina native (15 miles from Augusta) has fared at this major.
|Scores
|Final Score
|Finish
|
2016
|
77, 72, 76, 72
|
+9
|
T-37th
|
2017
|
74, 75, 75, 73
|
+8
|
T-43rd
|
2018
|
72, 75, 69, 72
|
Even
|
T-28th
|
2019
|
69, 73, 72, 69
|
+5
|
T-21st
Brendon Todd – Brendon turned his career around last season. He made just 12 of 55 cuts from 2016 to 2019, before making 18 of 25 last season. He also added his second and third career PGA Tour wins and was in contention for more. This will be just his second Masters performance and the first since 2015. That year, he missed the cut shooting 80, 71 in the two rounds. In the first round, he had two double-bogeys, but turned it around and had none the following round. In fact, he birdied three of the final six holes to end his round at one under par.
He's currently ranked 43rd in the Official World Golf Rankings. He finished tied for 17th at the PGA Championship earlier this year, and tied for 23rd at the U.S. Open.
Bubba Watson – Bubba is one of 17 golfers to win the Masters multiple times (only eight have won it three times). He's been playing well as of late, which is perfect timing for a tournament for which he's made the cut ten out of 11 times. He's shot even par or better in his last seven rounds at Augusta, including a 67 in the third round of 2019, tying for his lowest round ever there.
Bubba is currently one spot behind fellow Dawg Brendon Todd, as the lefty is ranked 44th in the rankings. This year he finished tied for 71st at the PGA Championship and for 31st at the U.S. Open. Here's a look at all eleven years the two-time championship has played at the Masters.
|Scores
|Final Score
|Finish
|
2008
|
74, 71, 73, 73
|
+3
|
T-20th
|
2009
|
72, 72, 73, 73
|
+2
|
42nd
|
2011
|
73, 71, 67, 78
|
+1
|
T-38th
|
2012
|
69, 71, 70, 68
|
-10
|
1st
|
2013
|
75, 73, 70, 77
|
+7
|
T-50th
|
2014
|
69, 68, 74, 69
|
-8
|
1st
|
2015
|
71, 71, 73, 74
|
+1
|
T-38th
|
2016
|
75, 75, 76, 71
|
+9
|
T-37th
|
2017
|
74, 78
|
---
|
MC
|
2018
|
73, 69, 68, 69
|
-9
|
T-5th
|
2019
|
72, 72, 67, 69
|
-8
|
T-12th
Not only is Bubba the only Bulldog winner, but he owns four of the top 13 finishes by a Georgia Bulldog at the Masters. Check out this impressive list of former Dawgs.
|Year
|Finish
|
Bubba Watson
|
2012
|
1st
|
Bubba Watson
|
2014
|
1st
|
Chip Beck
|
1993
|
2nd
|
Tommy Tolles
|
1997
|
3rd
|
Billy Kratzert
|
1978
|
5th
|
Bubba Watson
|
2018
|
T-5th
|
Chip Beck
|
1989
|
T-8th
|
Russell Henley
|
2017
|
T-11th
|
Chip Beck
|
1987
|
T-12th
|
Bubba Watson
|
2019
|
T-12th
|
Billy Kratzert
|
1985
|
T-14th
|
Allen Miller
|
1975
|
T-15th
|
Russell Henley
|
2018
|
T-15th
Here are the tee times and groupings for the first round of the Masters, which begins Thursday.
|Starting Hole
|Group
|
7:22 am
|
10
|
Kevin Kisner, Adam Hadwin, Scottie Scheffler
|
12:22 pm
|
10
|
Bubba Watson, Matthew Wolff, Tommy Fleetwood
|
12:22 pm
|
1
|
Victor Perez, Sungjae Im, Brendon Todd
Finally, a quick shout out to Davis Thompson. Davis is currently a senior on Chris Haack’s Bulldog team. This week he became the top-ranked male in the World Amateur Golf Ranking. You might remember him as one of the amateurs that played earlier this season at the U.S. Open (he missed the cut by one stroke). Look for his name next week as he'll be playing in the RSM Classic on St. Simons Island. Look for his name in future articles like this, covering former Georgia Bulldogs in majors.