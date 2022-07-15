Bryan McClendon has UGA surging for 2024 Rivals250 WR Debron Gatling
Georgia has moved up the list for Debron Gatling.
The Rivals250 receiver out of Milton High School had the Bulldogs sitting lower on his list a few months ago. Then Georgia hired Bryan McClendon as the receivers coach.
That hire, along with strong interest from McClendon, has sparked renewed interest in Georgia from the 2024 pass-catcher.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news