Broderick Jones gets his turn

Jones got a taste last season, appearing in every game and starting four. Heading into 2022, it's Jones's turn to step into those big shoes at left tackle full time.

Those have been Georgia's primary left tackles dating back to the 2017 campaign. The Bulldogs have been strong on that side of the line, helping lead to solid offensive line play overall.

Jones came to Athens as a five-star recruit in the Class of 2020. But after going against the likes of Azeez Ojulari and Nolan Smith in his freshman season, Jones "got humbled real fast."

However, Jones said he never lost confidence in his own game.

"You can’t expect always to just go in and do what you’re used to doing," Jones said. "You have to change. Life is about changes, so if you’re not able to make changes in your life you won’t be able to succeed. I knew coming in that I was going to be pushed to work harder and better myself as a player."

Jones's playing time picked up last season. But even as he saw more action on the field, he continued to absorb information and learn in practice.

After all, he had grizzled veterans such as Jamaree Salyer and Justin Shaffer playing in front of him. Jones listed composure as the biggest thing he learned during last season.

"Just being able to sit back, soak up what Jamaree left behind, listening to what he’s doing, asking him how can I do this better or what should I do if this happens?" Jones said. "Just sitting back and learning from somebody that has done it before me and is a great player."

Jones started in place of an injured Salyer for the final four games of the regular season. But his shining moment came in the National Championship Game.

In the first half, Salyer moved to right guard to replace Warren Ericson. In came Jones, manning left tackle in the biggest game of his life.

"I was a little nervous, but who wouldn’t be?" Jones said. "It’s a huge game, spotlight’s on, there’s nothing else. It’s the last game, all the marbles are on the line, you have to do what you have to do. When my name was called, I was excited. But once everybody, you’ve got people like Jamaree, Shaf, Stetson, Coach Monk, Coach Kirby, they’re talking. You’re listening, but it’s like you’ve got to get in there and do it. At the end of the day, I was nervous, but not to the extent where I couldn’t perform at my best level."

Georgia claimed its first national title since 1980 thanks in no small part to Jones's performance. As the Bulldogs look to repeat, Jones seems to be entrenched at left tackle.

Bulldog head coach Kirby Smart mentioned Jones Thursday as a player that's been taking on more of a leadership role.

"He’s trying to be more positive with the other guys and encourage them when there’s mistakes," Smart said. "Two years ago, he was that guy. He’s growing into his role I think."

As far as improvements, Smart wants to see Jones become more physical.

The run blocking and contact became more physical to players like Salyer and Shaffer. Being a more natural athlete, Smart said Jones needs to "work and strain" at that aspect of his game. Jones agreed, saying he needs to embrace "grown-man football."

Jones has all the physical tools to excel at left tackle. He also possesses much more experience than a typical player moving into a full-time starting role.

"I wouldn’t say it puts pressure on me," Jones said of following the other great left tackles Georgia has had. "I want to uphold the standard. I just continue to push myself and be the best player I can be every day."