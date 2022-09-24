"What a weapon he is. What a tough character he is," Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said.

Bowers once again showed why he's one of the nation's best offensive threats Saturday, leading the Bulldogs to a 39-22 win over Kent State.

One such system resides in Athens. With one of the most explosive players in the country in Brock Bowers , offensive coordinator Todd Monken and the Bulldogs have made a habit of getting him the ball both in the air and on the ground.

How many offenses in the country routinely employ handoffs to the tight end?

Bowers got the party started early on Saturday afternoon. On the second play from scrimmage, he took a jet sweep handoff 75 yards for a touchdown. He outran a defender who had an angle in the process.

"I was just looking for my blockers. Darnell (Washington) kicked a dude out, and I was just running," Bowers said. "I guess (his speed) surprised them (his teammates) because they were like, dang, you took off. I was just running, just doing my thing."

Bowers lined up off left tackle on that play. He then went in motion and gathered some momentum before taking the handoff.

The creativity Bowers affords the Georgia offense makes him nearly impossible to defend.

"He makes you defend the whole 53," Smart said. "When he comes in motion, the expectation is I’ve got to stop the sideline, and that loosens them up for some softer runs, too. When you run for 250 and throw for 250, you’re doing something right.”

Georgia utilized Bowers again later in the first half. In a goal-to-go situation at the 2-yard line, the Bulldogs brought out their jumbo package. They then sent Bowers in motion, gave him the ball on a jet sweep, and he beat the Kent State defenders to the pylon for his second score.

Those two scores today give Bowers three rushing touchdowns on the year. That ties him with running back Kendall Milton for second on the team. On the season, Bowers has three carries, three scores, and 82 rushing yards.

For most of college football, three tight end handoffs are a season's worth of trick plays. But for Georgia, it's just another part of its explosive offensive attack.