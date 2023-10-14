NASHVILLE – Top-ranked Georgia eased to a 37-20 win over Vanderbilt Saturday. However, after the game, the health of tight end Brock Bowers was the main topic of concern.

“It’s an ankle sprain, but we don’t know how severe,” Smart said. “We X-rayed it; the X-rays were negative. It looks like it’s a lower (ankle sprain), but we won’t know, and until we get an MRI, we won’t know.”

Bowers is scheduled to have his MRI on Sunday.

Georgia’s tight end injured his left foot during a run with 7:24 left in the second quarter before coming off the field.

Bowers–who caught four passes for 22 yards before the injury–walked off the field under his own power, before heading into the injury tent.

“We worry about our players all the time,” Smart said. “It’s not a lot you can do; it’s the game of football, right? They’re going to play tackle, you’re going to be injured, you’re going to have bumps and bruises. We’re not going to overreact to it. We’re thinking about Brock, but we’re going to be fine.”

Bowers now has 2,391 career receiving yards, which moves him to fifth in school history. His 160 career catches puts him in the sixth spot in Georgia history.

Against Kentucky, last week, Bowers had his 10th career game of 100-plus yards receiving including his third straight.

Bowers wasn’t the only Bulldog to go down in the game.

Right tackle Xavier Truss appeared to roll his ankle shortly after Bowers went out, and had to be helped off the field.

He was replaced at right tackle by true freshman Monroe Freeling.

Like Bowers, Smart said Truss will also undergo an MRI to determine the extent of the injury.

Also, Running back Kendall Milton also had to leave the game after taking a hit. Milton was spotted on the sideline, but did not have his helmet.

“His MCL took a hit, before that fourth-down carry,” Smart said. “It tightened up at halftime on him.”

In other injury news:

…Defensive lineman Christen Miller left the game in the second quarter but returned in the second half.

…Safety Dan Jackson did not dress due to what Smart termed as an illness.