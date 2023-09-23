For Kirby Smart, the math is simple.

"Usually, the equation is if 19 touches the ball, good things happen," Smart said.

It's easy math with a talent like tight end Brock Bowers. Bowers' latest outstanding performance came in a game where he carved out another piece of Georgia history.

Against UAB on Saturday, Bowers became the 10th Bulldog to surpass 2,000 career receiving yards on a night when he totaled nine receptions, 121 yards, and two touchdowns.

"I mean it’s pretty crazy," Bowers said. "I never thought I’d have the yards and stuff coming here. I didn’t know what to expect. It’s pretty amazing to look back on everything."

Bowers' night contained several vintage highlights.

He had one reception in which he just pushed a Blazer defender in the dirt. Later in the first half, Bowers hauled in a 41-yard touchdown pass that saw him break loose from two more UAB defenders before sprinting to the end zone.

"That’s like normal, everyday things if you practice with him," receiver Dominic Lovett said. "People only really get to see what he does on Saturday, but he puts in tremendous work on and off the field. He does after practice running, catches everything. Just a freak of nature."

Never one to brag, Bowers said he's not sure how he breaks the tackles he does. All he does is "just run and do whatever I can to just stay up."

Bowers had experienced a relatively quiet start to his junior season. He entered Saturday's game with 13 receptions and 135 yards through the first three games of the season.

But against UAB, Bowers reminded everyone what he's capable of, delivering one of the best games of his career while making a little history in the process.

"He’s an animal," quarterback Carson Beck said. "We try to get the ball in his hands. We did a good job tonight at getting him open and getting the ball in his hands. He makes plays."