Brock Bowers' selection was a "no brainer" for Raider brass
Although Brock Bowers did not have as many conversations with the Las Vegas Raiders as you might think, the organization had plenty of talks about him.
So, when the former Georgia All-American was still available with the Raiders set to make their pick in Thursday’s first round of the NFL Draft, it was a no-brainer.
"We don't like to put up billboards on who we're going to be possibly interested in,” Raiders general manager Tom Telesco said. “But yeah, we did a lot of work on Brock, our scouts had seen him. He obviously jumped out away.”
Bowers admits he was a bit surprised.
“I was really shocked,” Bowers said in a teleconference with Raider beat writers. "I wasn't really totally sure what was happening, but when that call came up and it said Las Vegas, Nevada, I was juiced.”
Bowers’ selection by Las Vegas was ironic in another way.
When the Raiders were still in Oakland, they used to train at Bowers’ middle school, Redwood Middle School.
“Yeah, I guess you could say it’s come full circle with the Raiders,” Bowers said. ‘They used to practice, have their training camp at my middle school, so it’s pretty cool how things go around.”
Bowers became the highest-ranked tight end taken in the draft since Atlanta took Kyle Pitts with the fourth pick in 2021.
Georgia has now had tight ends taken in the past six NFL Drafts, with Bowers joining Isaac Nauta, Charlie Woerner, Tre’ McKitty, John FitzPatrick, and Darnell Washington.
While Bowers’ talent and versatility obviously stood out, Telesco said Bowers’ work ethic made his selection obvious..
“This is a tough league and no matter how talented you are, you have to find other edges that are going to put you over the top,” Telesco said. “Brock Bowers is a competitor. As you talk to him and reach out to people at Georgia, you’re going to hear the same thing, but also about his character and intelligence.”
Bowers agreed.
“I think I’m a hard worker; I’m super-competitive with everything I do,” he said. “I just love to go out and compete, and that makes me and everyone around me better.”
Bowers becomes the second tight end taken in as many years by Las Vegas.
Last April, the Raiders selected former Notre Dame tight end Michael Mayer in the second round with the 35th overall pick.
Telesco was asked why the organization would take another tight end so soon.
“Michael Mayer is a really good player. He’s going to take another big jump this year, but this was a chance to add another dimension to the offense. Whether it’s tight and hybrid receiver, whatever it is we need more playmakers on the side of the ball,” Telesco said. “So, I think Brock is going to help us. He’s a true junior, just 21 years old, so he’s still very young and developing. But he’s got natural football skills combined with some high-level athletic building speed.”
Bowers, who watched the draft at home in Napa with family and friends, said he’s ready to do whatever coaches ask.
"I feel like I can be used in a multitude of ways," Bowers said. "At Georgia, I was moved all around. They put me in the backfield sometimes, tight end, slot, outside receiver. So, I feel like versatility is a big part of my game and I'm just excited to see what's in store for this next year."