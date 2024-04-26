Although Brock Bowers did not have as many conversations with the Las Vegas Raiders as you might think, the organization had plenty of talks about him.

So, when the former Georgia All-American was still available with the Raiders set to make their pick in Thursday’s first round of the NFL Draft, it was a no-brainer.

"We don't like to put up billboards on who we're going to be possibly interested in,” Raiders general manager Tom Telesco said. “But yeah, we did a lot of work on Brock, our scouts had seen him. He obviously jumped out away.”

Bowers admits he was a bit surprised.

“I was really shocked,” Bowers said in a teleconference with Raider beat writers. "I wasn't really totally sure what was happening, but when that call came up and it said Las Vegas, Nevada, I was juiced.”

Bowers’ selection by Las Vegas was ironic in another way.

When the Raiders were still in Oakland, they used to train at Bowers’ middle school, Redwood Middle School.

“Yeah, I guess you could say it’s come full circle with the Raiders,” Bowers said. ‘They used to practice, have their training camp at my middle school, so it’s pretty cool how things go around.”