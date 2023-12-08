Heading into Friday night’s ESPN College Football Awards Show, no player has ever won back-to-back Mackey Awards, signifying the nation’s top tight end.

Until night.

Friday night, Georgia’s Brock Bowers made history, winning the award he also captured a season ago.

Despite missing three games after undergoing TightRope surgery, Bowers enjoyed another stellar season for the Bulldogs.

In 12 games, Bowers led Georgia in receiving with 56 catches for 716 yards and six touchdowns.

He was also a finalist for the Lombardi Award, and a semifinalist for the Biletnikoff Award, which goes annually to the nation’s top wide receiver.

More to come.