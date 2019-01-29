Georgia was the first school to offer 2020 defensive Warren Brinson and with him being from Savannah (Ga.), the Bulldogs sat high on his list. After impressing the UGA coaching staff at camp, Brinson was offered over the summer.

From that time, the 6-foot-4, 301 pound junior at Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy had his eye on Georgia before committing to the Bulldogs late in November.

On Tuesday evening, after picking up recent offers from Alabama and Oklahoma, among others, we have confirmed that he has backed off that pledge.

He also has offers from Florida State, Minnesota and Tennessee.

Brinson is now an uncommitted prospect that plans to take visits and reset his recruitment.