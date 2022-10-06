Watching Georgia celebrate its first national title in 41 years, Terrence Edwards felt a sense of dejá vu. Seniors such as Jordan Davis, Zamir White, Devonte Wyatt, Channing Tindall, and so many others smoked cigars and basked in the glory of Indianapolis. In his own senior season, Edwards had been part of a similar drought-breaking victory. That triumph came at Auburn on Nov. 16, 2002. Georgia's win on that cold afternoon gave the Bulldogs their first SEC East title in school history, paving the way to the first conference title since 1982. Now 20 years removed from putting a ring on his own finger, Edwards sees the juggernaut Georgia has become under Kirby Smart. But without that dramatic win on the Plains, the course of Georgia football history might look much, much different. "I think, let alone the national championship game, I think that game might be the second-most important game in the last 20 years," Edwards said.

Michael Johnson scores the game-winning touchdown against Auburn in 2002. Photo by Radi Nabulsi.

The second year of the Mark Richt era started on fire. The Bulldogs started 8-0, establishing themselves as the favorites in the SEC East. But a 13-7 loss to Florida threw a wrench into those plans. After a ship-steadying home win over Ole Miss, Georgia headed to Auburn needing a win to clinch the division. Despite the pressure, the team kept things light in practice that week. "I wish the Florida week went the same way," said Greg Blue, a freshman defensive back on that team. "I think we were more uptight going against Florida than that week. I think it was a normal week, the coaches treated it like a normal week. They didn’t put that pressure on us." That's not to say, however, that the Bulldogs avoided mentioning the stakes. Edwards said Richt and the coaching staff emphasized that, despite the upset loss to Florida, the team still had its goals right in front of it. Edwards in particular had plenty on his plate heading to the Plains. He endured some abuse from Bulldog fans after a big drop against the Gators. Edwards then sustained a shoulder injury against Ole Miss, leaving him unavailable for the biggest game he and the other seniors had ever played. "The leaders were the ones that came in together," Edwards said. "From Tony (Gilbert) to Boss (Bailey)—I’d known Boss. Ron (Bailey) and Robert (Edwards) were Georgia-Florida high school teammates together in 1993. I’d known Boss since we were like in the seventh or eighth grade. Tony lived in Macon and George (Foster) lived in Macon. I knew a bunch of them on the recruiting trail. That group was really, really tight. We just wanted to try to leave our legacy." The injury bug had bitten the Bulldogs hard in the weeks prior. Along with Edwards, receiver Damien Gary missed the game. Another receiver, Fred Gibson, played through an injury. The Georgia offense slogged through the first half, producing just three points. The defense did what it could in tough circumstances to keep the score 14-3 at halftime. "We scored our points, but we weren’t that high-powered offense," Blue said. "Thing is, I really never worried about the offense. I just worried about the defense and stayed on that side of it. I actually was excited by it. I’m ready to get on the field. If they go three and out, I’m just happy I’ll be able to get back on the field. That was our mentality right there. We just wanted to go play ball. If it’s 100 plays, I’m excited about it because I’ve got 100 opportunities." The veteran leadership asserted itself throughout the game. Offensive lineman Jon Stinchcomb gave, in Edwards' words, a "Tim Tebow-esque" speech to fire up the offense. Quarterback David Greene didn't notice any different vibe on the sideline with everything on the line. He felt the team had an unshakeable belief that no matter the struggle, the Bulldogs would find a way to prevail. That confidence traced back to the previous season's upset win at Tennessee. "I think everyone knew we were on the right track," Greene said about that win. "You could tell as a program, one, you could tell the players were buying in. You could tell that, look, this was kind of a different feel than what they had had in the past. Georgia had always won the games they were supposed to win and they would lose the games they were supposed to lose."

David Greene. Photo by Radi Nabulsi.