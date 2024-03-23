Curtis has been to Georgia several times, including a visit to witness the Bulldogs defeat South Carolina last September. He's been trending in Georgia's direction ever since.

Curtis is the nation's No. 19 overall player in 2026 and No. 2 quarterback. The 6-foot-4, 213-pound pro-style signal-caller is the state of Tennessee's top player in 2026 as well.

"I feel like a priority for sure. I feel like I’m high on their list," Curtis told UGASports back in September.

Georgia picked up its first commitment in the class of 2026 as Nashville Christian Schools (TN) Jared Curtis gave his pledge to the Bulldogs on Saturday afternoon.

Curtis plays in an offense at Nashville Christian School that is similar to Georgia's offensive scheme.

"My high school’s a shotgun team too, so just like theirs," Curtis said. "We have a couple plays where we’re under center just like them. They do a lot of screen passes and quick slants and stuff which really works and tears up some defenses. Overall, I like it. I like it a lot."

Curtis' main recruiter is offensive coordinator Mike Bobo. The two have a tight relationship.

"The biggest thing with them is just relationships with the coaches, of course. Got to feel like home," Curtis said. "I know coaches move around, but just relationships with all the coaches I have there. Their offense is somewhat similar to mine and I can fit into it, I feel like. I really like it up there."

Curtis completed 180 of 321 pass attempts (56.1 percent) for 2,522 yards with 25 touchdowns and nine interceptions as a junior at Nashville Christian School last season. He was also productive on the ground, totaling 543 yards and 13 scores in 2023.

In 2022, Curtis was the runner-up for the Mr. Football award as a freshman. He completed 123 of 208 pass attempts for 2,285 yards with 27 touchdowns and only eight interceptions. Curtis rushed for 481 yards on the ground with seven touchdowns in 2022.