Breaking: Burroughs backs off Georgia commitment

Chad Simmons • Rivals.com
Rivals250 senior Jamil Burroughs has decommitted from Georgia.

The four-star defensive tackle out of Powder Springs (Ga.) McEachern committed to the in-state Bulldogs in August 2018, so he has been committed to Kirby Smart on paper for over a year, but that really hasn't been the case.

There started being doubts in his commitment back in the spring. He has since visited Alabama a handful of times and he was in Mercedes Benz Stadium last weekend for the Alabama vs. Duke game.

The Crimson Tide has been trending, and are now the school to beat.

