Bombs away in doubleheader sweep
Focus and consistency are two words you hear a lot when talking to Georgia baseball coach Wes Johnson.
No matter the opponent, their reputation or ability, Johnson expects his Bulldogs to be locked in every time they take the field.
Based on Saturday’s doubleheader sweep of winless Northern Colorado, Johnson’s players continue to heed their coach’s words after blasting the Bears 19-1 and 14-6. The first game was called in the top of the seventh inning due to the 10-run rule.
“Charlie (Condon) and Kolby (Branch) actually had a great conversation about that. It’s the same preparation every day no matter who is out there,” Corey Collins said. “If you just go out there and compete every day, and you know that you’re preparation will take care of itself, then you should be ready to go.”
The senior catcher/first baseman was one of several Georgia players who enjoyed huge offensive days for the Bulldogs (15-1). Georgia pounded seven home runs over the two games, including a pair of Game 1 grand slams by Slate Alford and Collins, each of whom went deep twice.
The Bulldogs have now hit grand slams in four straight games, with all five this season coming during that span.
Georgia also accomplished a feat rarely seen.
Of the team’s six home runs, two were grand slams. In fact, the Dawgs hit for the home run cycle by also registering a solo home run (Charlie Condon), a two-run homer (Alford and Collins), and a three-run homer (Henry Hunter).
Sebastian Murillo homered and drove in three runs to key Georgia’s effort ongoing in Game 2 with Fernando Gonzalez going 2-for-4 with three RBI.
“I thought our offense today did a phenomenal job. Obviously, Game 1 we could talk a lot about,” Johnson said. “Slate had six or seven RBI, Corey did, too. We just had really good day. Henry Hunter had that home run there in the first game, and Sebastian got one. Yeah, it was good."
Indeed. A seven-run first inning started Game 2 off right for the Bulldogs, who added four runs in the second before tacking on three more in the eighth.
In Game 2, Daniel Padysak (1-0) made his first start as a Bulldog and allowed a pair of solo home runs before being replaced by freshman Ryan Gold in the fourth. Gold, who allowed a run, was followed by Zach DeVito who tossed a scoreless seventh. Tyler McLoughlin allowed two runs in the eighth (one earned) before Brandt Pancer closed out the game with a scoreless ninth.
Alford (3-for-5) finished with a career-high seven RBI, while Collins’ six RBI also established a career-best for the senior, whose two homers were his first two this season. Alford has now hit seven, second to Condon’s 12.
“We were sitting there counting, how many do we have?” Collins said of the grand slams. “It’s just great to see guys compete. We’re all out there backing each other.”
Although Georgia couldn’t make it five straight games with a grand slam, the Bulldogs had a couple of opportunities. In the bottom of the eighth, three players came to bat with the bases loaded, but a wild pitch, a strikeout of Alford, and a sacrifice fly by Condon ended the school-record streak.
“We were having a good time in the dugout,” Johnson said of Alford’s at bat. “Guys were like ‘Come on, come on.' I just wanted him to have a good at-bat no matter how it ended, but yeah, they were aware of it.”
Starting pitcher Leighton Finley (2-0) was the beneficiary, although he only needed one run. The sophomore scattered four hits over five innings with no walks and four strikes. Coleman Willis and Ethan Sutton closed out the game with an inning each of scoreless relief.
“I thought Leighton threw really well. I felt he attacked the strike zone,” Johnson said. “He had a little more zip on his fastball last weekend, obviously. We moved him up a day, and five innings, Leighton had not done that. So going five innings was huge today.”
Georgia and Northern Colorado wrap up their four-game series Sunday at 1.