Focus and consistency are two words you hear a lot when talking to Georgia baseball coach Wes Johnson.

No matter the opponent, their reputation or ability, Johnson expects his Bulldogs to be locked in every time they take the field.

Based on Saturday’s doubleheader sweep of winless Northern Colorado, Johnson’s players continue to heed their coach’s words after blasting the Bears 19-1 and 14-6. The first game was called in the top of the seventh inning due to the 10-run rule.

“Charlie (Condon) and Kolby (Branch) actually had a great conversation about that. It’s the same preparation every day no matter who is out there,” Corey Collins said. “If you just go out there and compete every day, and you know that you’re preparation will take care of itself, then you should be ready to go.”

The senior catcher/first baseman was one of several Georgia players who enjoyed huge offensive days for the Bulldogs (15-1). Georgia pounded seven home runs over the two games, including a pair of Game 1 grand slams by Slate Alford and Collins, each of whom went deep twice.

The Bulldogs have now hit grand slams in four straight games, with all five this season coming during that span.

Georgia also accomplished a feat rarely seen.

Of the team’s six home runs, two were grand slams. In fact, the Dawgs hit for the home run cycle by also registering a solo home run (Charlie Condon), a two-run homer (Alford and Collins), and a three-run homer (Henry Hunter).

Sebastian Murillo homered and drove in three runs to key Georgia’s effort ongoing in Game 2 with Fernando Gonzalez going 2-for-4 with three RBI.