It was assumed—and understandably so—that Georgia’s power numbers might be a bit down this spring compared to that of a season ago.

After all, the Bulldogs’ top three power hitters—Keegan McGovern, Michael Curry, and Adam Sasser—are no longer part of the team, after accounting for 41 of the team’s 64 home runs. Six games in, it appears that may have been an unnecessary concern.

Georgia’s up-to-date stats reveal that the Bulldogs (6-0) have hit 11 home runs, eight of which came during Sunday’s windy doubleheader sweep of UMass Lowell by scores of 13-5 and 12-5. Six of the home runs came in Game 2.

Through six game in 2018, Georgia had only hit four.

“I think everybody thought we lost a lot of pop with the guys we lost last year,” third baseman Aaron Schunk said. “But we saw it all Fall, we saw all Spring that guys were putting good at-bats together and while the wind was blowing out had a lot of guys put good swings on it.”

Schunk accounted for two of Sunday’s homers—one in each game—along with LJ Talley, C.J. Smith, John Cable (a grand slam), Riley King, and Tucker Maxwell, whose homer was of the inside-the-park variety in the sixth inning of game two.

With Georgia leading 8-3, Maxwell hit a ball off the wall in right center field, before it bounced back toward the infield. Maxwell never stopped, getting the go-ahead from third base coach Scott Daeley and easily beating the throw to home. It was the first inside-the-park homer since Bobby Felmy accomplished the feat in 2006 during a game at Arkansas.

“It’s a funny story about that. We all know Tucker Maxwell can really run, and I’ve been getting on him about hitting the ball in the air. I keep telling him he’s got to hit the ball on the ground,” Stricklin said. “Of course, he hits the ball in the air, and he was kind of mad at himself, he kind of flipped the bat, and I don’t think he ran really hard. If he’s running really hard out of the box, I think he’s standing up, but he was mad at hitting the ball in the air and ends up getting an inside-the-park home run. He still needs to hit the ball on the ground, but I still thought it was pretty funny.”