Bombs away as Bulldogs sweep the Gators

A young Georgia fan in the stands was overheard in the top of the eighth inning at Foley Field yelling to anyone who would listen, “This is fun!”

The majority of the 3,696 in attendance no doubt agreed.

An eight-run seventh inning – highlighted by a three-run homer by Garrett Blaylock, followed by a solo shot by Fernando Gonzalez, brought the Bulldogs back from a four-run deficit, enabling the Bulldogs to surge past Florida 14-8.

The win enabled the 23rd-ranked Bulldogs (22-6, 6-3) to sweep a three-game series from the No. 14 Gators (18-10, 3-6) for the second time since 2019.

“We’re feeling really good. We weren’t playing our best ball,” Blaylock said. “We were down 6-2 and were playing pretty bad, actually. But we were able to salvage it and kept on having good at-bats.”

There were plenty to go around for the Bulldogs who at one point trailed 6-2 before heading into seventh down by three.

An infield hit and a throwing error by Gator shortstop Josh Rivera brought Georgia to 6-5, before an infield hit by Josh McAllister tied the game.

Parks Harber followed with a go-ahead single, bringing up Blaylock who launched his third home run deep over the fence in right for a 10-6 lead.

“I always feel I have a chance to do something like that,” Blaylock said. “We talk a lot within our team about having positive self-talk, and I just had to remind myself that I got a barrel in my previous at-bat, and I just needed to try and do it again.”

Georgia wasn’t done.

Gonzalez followed with his first home run of the year, a deep shot over the fence in left.

Florida used a two-run homer by BT Riopello to make the score 11-8 in the eighth, but Connor Tate answered a with a three-run homer in the inning’s bottom half to account for the final score. Tate went 3-for-5 with five RBI. Twin brother Cole Tate also went 3-for-5 with Ben Anderson going 3-for-4 with four runs scored.