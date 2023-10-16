Even though Bo Walker is just a junior in high school, he is ready to be the next great Georgia running back.

Walker committed to the Bulldogs this past Thursday, and UGASports went to see him the next day.

"I feel like me and coach (Dell) McGee have a good relationship," Walker said after Cedar Grove's 41-0 win over Douglass. "When I went down there, they treated me well and it felt like home to me."

Walker may be a bit undersized, but he runs hard with breakaway speed and versatility.

At 5-foot-9 and 205 pounds, Walker can break tackles and find open gaps, while also catching passes out of the backfield. Georgia's coaches compare him to Daijun Edwards.

"(Georgia's coaching staff) likes how I can catch out of the backfield, run the ball and block," Walker said. "I'm like an all-down back and that's what they like."

In Cedar Grove's win over Douglass, Walker rushed for 100 yards and scored two touchdowns. He's been a vital part of the Saints' success and a huge reason why they made a run to the Class AAA state championship last year before losing to rival Sandy Creek.

Walker even helped Cedar Grove as a freshman, rushing for 420 yards and six touchdowns as it won a state championship in 2021. He's having a stellar junior campaign as well.











