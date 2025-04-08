Blue Cain and Dylan James set to return to Georgia

Georgia’s basketball team currently has four players in the NCAA transfer portal, but two have announced their intentions to return.

Juniors Blue Cain and Dylan James announced on Tuesday morning that they'll be back with the Bulldogs next season.

That’s certainly some good news for Mike White.

Along with the graduation of Tyrin Lawrence and Dakota Leffew, the Bulldogs have also lost Silas Demary Jr., RJ Godfrey, DeShayne Montgomery, and Savo Drezgic to the portal.

Demary Jr. and Godfrey recently signed with Connecticut and Clemson, respectively.

The portal window for basketball runs through April 22. Players must be in the portal by that date to be eligible to play for a new team next year.

Players in the portal do not have to sign up with a new program by April 22.

Knowing Cain and James will return at least gives the Bulldogs some semblance of stability.

Cain started all 33 games for Georgia, averaging 9.6 points, connecting on 34.1 percent of his three-point attempts, second on the team.

The 6-foot-9 James started eight games for the Bulldogs, picking up his play in the second part of the year. In 32 games, James averaged 3.2 points and 2.2 points.

Georgia obviously has more holes to fill.

Barring any more transfers, the Bulldogs only have Cain, James, Justin Abson, Somto Cyril, and freshman Jordyn Key slated to return from last year’s squad.

Star freshman Asa Newell is expected to enter his name in the NBA draft.

The Bulldogs have added former Cal guard Jeremiah Wilkinson.

A 6-foot-1 combo guard, the native of Powder Springs earned the ACC 6th Man of the Year Award after 15.1 points with 1.5 assists last year for the Bears. He shot 39.9 percent from the field, 32.1 percent from 3-point range. Wilkinson scored 20 points or higher 10 times during his freshman season, including a season-high 36 against Notre Dame in a four-overtime loss to the Irish in the ACC Tournament.