Rodrigo Blankenship is an anomaly when it comes to most college kickers.

At most schools, the loudest cheers during pregame warmup are typically reserved for the quarterback, or the running back, or maybe a linebacker or star defensive back.

That’s not the case at Georgia.

No, the loudest ovation is saved for the gangly, goggle-wearing Blankenship, who through a combination of on-field talent and savvy social media skills has endeared himself to a fan base like no other player on the team.

Saturday, Blankenship gave his supporters one more reason to appreciate his career by accounting for 13 of Georgia’s 19 points. In so doing, he became the team’s all-time leading scorer with 418 points. For those keeping track, that also ranks second in SEC history by Auburn’s Daniel Carlson who scored 480 career points between 2010 and 2014.

Against the Aggies, Blankenship booted four field goals, covering 41, 49, 37 and 31 yards, tying his career high.

“It’s an honor just to be mentioned with some of the greats that we’ve had here,” Blankenship said. “The list goes on and on. I’m very proud to be in some very elite company.”

The player he passed – former Bulldog kicker Blair Walsh – attended Saturday’s game and saw Blankenship pass his old mark first hand.

“It was nice to see him,” Blankenship said. “I got to chat him up a little bit before the game before I had to get back in the zone of doing what I could to help the team win.”

Without Blankenship, the Bulldogs would have come up short.

He made a 41-yard field goal for a 3-0 edge with 8:22 left in the first quarter. He added a 49-yarder with 11:36 left in the first half to make it 6-3 and then a PAT with 6:44 left in the half. He set the record with a 37-yarder early in the 3rd quarter for a 16-3 edge. He hit a 31-yarder to begin the fourth quarter for a 19-6 Georgia lead.

Color head coach Kirby Smart impressed with what he’s seen from Blankenship’s career.

"What Rodrigo has done, and overcome, is just a story for the ages," Smart said. "To be a walk-on, to not get a scholarship, to continue to work, get a scholarship, and continue to grind, and be as consistent as he has been in some of the toughest conditions this year that could ask a kicker to kick in. He's just been tremendous, and he's really become a weapon for us. Thank goodness. He's done a great job.”

One of the favorites for this year’s Groza Award that goes to the top kicker in college football, Blankenship is 23-for-26 in field goals including 7-for-9 from the 40-49 range.

“I’ve just been very fortunate,” Blankenship said. “It’s been a fun career.”