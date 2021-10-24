Black team wins Fall World Series

The Black team captured the Fall World Series with a 6-5 walk-off Sunday at Foley Field.

The team battled to a 4-4 tie through six innings. In the seventh, both teams got to start their half of the inning with runners at first and second. Freshman Dylan Taylor lined a shot headed towards right field that was caught by first baseman Chaney Rogers. He stepped on the bag for a double play. Then, Rogers fired to second to try and complete a triple play. However, the throw was off the mark and went into left field, allowing runner Garrett Spikes to advance to third. Spikes later scored on a wild pitch to make it 5-4.

In the bottom of the seventh, Cole Tate looked to bunt an outside bunt before pulling the bat back. The baserunners got hung up, one was retired in a rundown. Tate would single to put runners at the corners for Rogers. He smashed a two-run double to the gap in left centerfield for a walk-off.

Game 3 Highlights

*Sophomore pitcher/designated hitter Luke Wagner started and provided two scoreless innings and went 2-for-2 at the plate for the Black squad.

*Graduate Ben Anderson smashed a leadoff home run in the bottom of the first for the Black team.

*Freshman Bear Madliak and sophomore Lane Watkins each notched an RBI in the second for a 3-0 lead for the Black squad.

*Junior Chaz Salter tied the game for the Red team with a three-run home run in the third. He tied the game at 4-all in the 5th when he picked up an RBI on a ground ball in the fifth.

*Cole Tate broke a 3-all game when he scored on a throwing error by the Red team.

*Will Pearson pitched 1.2 scoreless innings until allowing a run in the seventh when runners were placed at first and second to start the frame.

*Sophomore Collin Caldwell pitched two scoreless innings with one strikeout until the Black team rallied for the win in the seventh when runners were placed at first and second to start the inning.

*Graduate Chaney Rogers provided a two-run walk-off double.

*Georgia will conclude fall workouts with an exhibition against the University of Florida on Friday, Oct. 29 in Jacksonville. First pitch at 121 Financial Ballpark (home of the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp, the Triple-A affiliate of the Miami Marlins) will be at 6:30 p.m.



