This week, Radi Nabulsi, Jake Reuse, and Dayne Young talked about Georgia Bulldog sports from their offices at home.

Here is a three-minute recap of UGASports LIVE in which they talked about some of the Bulldogs that were taken in last week's NFL Draft. They give their opinions on Jake Fromm's decision to go pro as which Dawg could have an immediate impact on their new team.

The trio also tells you what they have been cooking while being quarantined and some of the answers may surprise you.