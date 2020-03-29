Best of UGASports LIVE
This week, the foursome of Radi Nabulsi, Jake Reuse, Trent Smallwood, and Dayne Young talked baout Georgia Bulldog sports from their own houses.
Here is a three-minute recap of UGASports Live in which the four talk a lot about recruiting, and especially about one of the nation's top prospects. They also bring up a good point on what may happen with the Dawgs' newest coach, Scott Cochran. You'll want to hear that one.
And will there be a cameo appearance by an unexpected guest near the end? We're not telling. Check in and find out.
And for you completists, here's the full version, in case you missed it the first time.