This week Radi Nabulsi, Jake Reuse, and UGASports.com's historian Patrick Garbin break down everything going on with the Bulldogs.

Here is a recap just under four minutes of this week's podcast in which the trio talks about what recruits are going through, a rat at Jake's house, a problem some Dawg fans may have in the fall and something special that Patrick is working on.

Plus there's a pretty cool idea that Radi has on what the school can do for its senior athletes.