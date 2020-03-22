Best of UGASports LIVE
This week Radi Nabulsi, Jake Reuse, and UGASports.com's historian Patrick Garbin break down everything going on with the Bulldogs.
Here is a recap just under four minutes of this week's podcast in which the trio talks about what recruits are going through, a rat at Jake's house, a problem some Dawg fans may have in the fall and something special that Patrick is working on.
Plus there's a pretty cool idea that Radi has on what the school can do for its senior athletes.
The show was aired last Tuesday before all of the Athens, SEC and NCAA news and info.
If you missed the complete show, you can click on the link.