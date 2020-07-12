UGASports - Best of UGASports LIVE

On this week's show, Radi Nabulsi and Jake Reuse are hunkering down with some beers at Akademia Brewing Company. The Hall of Famer, Jim Donnan, is at his home. One of the regular contributor to the show, Dayne Young, is absent due to the birth of his second child this past week.

Hear what quarterback expert Trent Dilfer told the coach, concerning what he saw in Georgia commitment Brock Vandagriff, as well as current Bulldog quarterback Jamie Newman.

Also, Jake talks about what the Dawgs are getting in the latest verbal, Jamon Dumas-Johnson, as well as a funny conversation he had with Amarius Mims about one of Georgia's coaches.

This podcast was recorded prior to any talks on conference schedules. Also, be advised that some of the language in the show may not be safe for work.

See what I mean in this five-minute recap of the Best of UGA Sports LIVE.