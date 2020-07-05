UGASports - Best of UGASports LIVE

On this week's show, Radi Nabulsi and Jake Reuse are hunkering down with some beers at Akademia Brewing Company, while Dayne Young and the coach, Jim Donnan, are at their homes.

The four of them talk about how good these Georgia quarterbacks can be, as well as who are some of the breakout offensive linemen that protect them.

Then Radi and Jake are joined by Matt Casey, the owner of Akademia, as he tells them about the company and the beer.

Finally, Coach Donnan tells a recruiting story that you won't believe.

See what I mean in this five-minute recap of the Best of UGASports LIVE.