UGASports - Best of UGASports LIVE

This week, Jake Reuse and Dayne Young talk Georgia Bulldog sports from their own home. The pair break down one of the Dawgs' latest commitments and tell us why he will be important to the team.

Then a surprise guest comes into the show and a bevy of topics ensue. Former tackling machine Amarlo Herrera talks about what he is doing now, what it would be like to be an athlete today, his thoughts on Todd Gurley joining the Falcons as well as his tryout in the WWE. You don't want to miss it!

This was recorded prior to the additions of JT Daniels and Dylan Fairchild so there won't be talk about them, but there is plenty to enjoy in this three minute recap of UGASports LIVE.



