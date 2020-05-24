This week, Jake Reuse, Patrick Garbin and Dayne Young talk Georgia Bulldog sports from their home while UGASports.com publisher Radi Nabulsi is the lucky one and is at the re-opening of Classic City Eats.

The four talk about which Dawg will be the first to volunteer once team workouts are allowed as well as what it may be like if Georgia has to play in an empty stadium (and not just in Athens). Also, find out which players they think might be future top ten picks in future NFL Drafts.

Plus, find out what makes the staff envious of the boss at the end in this three-minute recap of UGASports LIVE.