Best of UGA Sports LIVE, strong and fast edition
Each week Radi Nabulsi, Jake Reuse, and former Georgia Bulldogs head coach Jim Donnan break down everything going on with Bulldogs on UGA Sports LIVE.
Here is a three-minute recap of this week's podcast in which the trio talks about two of Georgia's running backs plus Jake and Radi do their best Pink Floyd imitation. Find out what I mean below -
The taping of this show was on Tuesday prior to all the NCAA and SEC postponements.
One thing that you miss in the three minutes above is Coach Donnan giving his opinion on which players he thinks are the strongest and fastest right now, position-by-position...
Quarterback: Strongest - Jamie Newman, Fastest - D'Wan Mathis
Running Back: Strongest - Zamir White, Fastest - James Cook
Wide Receiver: Strongest - George Pickens, Fastest - Demetris Robertson
Tight End: Strongest - John FitzPatrick, Fastest - Brett Seither
Offensive Lineman: Strongest - Ben Cleveland, Fastest (quickness) - Jamaree Salyer
Defensive Lineman: Strongest - Jordan Davis, Fastest - Travon Walker
Outside Linebacker: Strongest - Azeez Ojulari, Fastest - Adam Anderson
Inside Linebacker: Strongest - Quay Walker and Monty Rice, Fastest - Nakobe Dean
Cornerback: Fastest - Eric Stokes and Tyson Campbell
Safeties: Strongest - Mark Webb, Fastest - Lewis Cine
Check out the reasons why and more in the full one-hour version below - or if you just want to figure out the hidden meanings to a lot of these jokes and songs.