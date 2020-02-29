Best of UGA Sports LIVE
Each week Radi Nabulsi, Jake Reuse, and the Hall of Famer himself, Jim Donnan, break down everything going on with the Bulldogs on and off the field (plus a little more) on UGA Sports LIVE. However, this week is different: Radi is out covering the NFL Combine, so UGASports' historian Patrick Garbin took his place.
Here is a three-minute recap of this week's podcast in which the trio talks about the new coaching hire, quarterback battles, and—of all things—Albert Einstein and The Beatles. Find out what I mean below.
