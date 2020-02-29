Each week Radi Nabulsi, Jake Reuse, and the Hall of Famer himself, Jim Donnan, break down everything going on with the Bulldogs on and off the field (plus a little more) on UGA Sports LIVE. However, this week is different: Radi is out covering the NFL Combine, so UGASports' historian Patrick Garbin took his place.

Here is a three-minute recap of this week's podcast in which the trio talks about the new coaching hire, quarterback battles, and—of all things—Albert Einstein and The Beatles. Find out what I mean below.