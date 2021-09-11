Bennett announced as starter

With JT Daniels out with what has been described as a minor oblique injury, senior Stetson Bennett earned the start for today’s game against UAB.

The announcement was made official when his name was called as the starter during pre-game warmups.



This marks Bennett’s sixth career start for the Bulldogs. Last year, the Pierce County native started five of Georgia’s 10 games, completing 86 of 155 passes for 1,179 yards and eight touchdowns.

His best game came in the Bulldogs’ 27-6 win against Auburn, when he completed 17 of 28 passes for 240 yards and a touchdown.

In Georgia’s loss to Alabama, Bennett threw for 260 yards and two touchdowns, leading the Bulldogs to 24 first-half points before falling, 41-24.