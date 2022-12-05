Stetson Bennett is going to New York City.

Monday afternoon, Bennett learned that he was voted one of four finalists for the Heisman Trophy, which will be awarded on Saturday.

Bennett will join USC’s Caleb Williams, TCU’s Max Duggan, and Ohio State's CJ Stroud on the red carpet before the ceremony gets underway at 8 p.m.

The Bulldog quarterback was thought to be an afterthought until he earned MVP honors in the SEC Championship, completing 23 of 29 passes for 274 yards and four touchdowns.

Bennett is the first Heisman Trophy finalist for Georgia in 30 years since running back Garrison Hearst in 1992.

For the year, Bennett has completed 269 of 395 passes for 3,425 yards and 20 touchdowns. He’s also rushed 47 times for 184 yards and seven scores.

Bennett leads Georgia (13-0) against Ohio State in the semifinals of the College Football Playoff on New Year’s Eve.

It was just two days ago after Bennett won the Offensive MVP honors at the SEC Championship when Kirby Smart was asked if the Blackshear native should be a candidate for college football’s biggest prize.

“Well, absolutely,” Smart said.

Sitting beside his head coach during the press conference, Bennett rolled his eyes, nudging Smart, almost embarrassed that the subject was broached.

“He's played really well,” Smart said.

What a difference a year makes.

It was exactly one season ago in Georgia’s post-game press conference following its loss to Alabama that Smart was asked if he considered changing quarterbacks after Bennett endured one of his poorer games.

There were no such questions this time.

“I had several people come up to me and say they thought he played the best game of his career tonight,” said Smart.

Bennett’s inclusion as one of the top four players in college football is yet another feather in the cap of Bennett, whose story of success is one of the more intriguing college football has seen in years.

From a former walk-on to transferring away to Jones College in Mississippi before returning to Athens as a scholarship player, ultimately leading the Bulldogs to their first national title in 40 years last year with a win over Alabama.

More to come.