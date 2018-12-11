OXFORD, Alabama—For five-star center Clay Webb, the primary reason why he decided to attend and play football at the University of Georgia was plain and simple.

“Coach [Sam] Pittman,” stated Webb, the No. 1 prospect in the state of Alabama, following his commitment announcement from Oxford High School on Monday. “That’s the guy I wanted to coach me. That’s as plain and simple as it gets, I guess.”

The humble and soft-spoken Webb soon opened up regarding Georgia’s influential offensive line coach.

“Just everything about him, I really like—his personality, his humor. He’s trustworthy, and his demeanor is different than other coaches I’ve been around,” said Webb, who indicated he will “probably” stay at center as a member of the Bulldogs. “He and I seem a lot alike—the competitive nature. I feel more comfortable around him, and I think we’re similar in a lot of ways. So with Coach Pittman as my coach, I was sure that would work very well for me.”

Webb’s announcement ended a recruiting process which began when he was offered by both Auburn and Mississippi State as a mere eighth-grader—a long process whereby Webb built many relationships with coaches and staff members at several schools.

“I’ve been recruited for basically five years now, so it was pretty difficult for me (to say “no” to the suitors besides Georgia),” said Webb, who claimed to have made his ultimate decision just two days before, on December 8. “The relationships I built with those other coaches were definitely hard to break off.”

Besides Pittman, head coach Kirby Smart was also mentioned by Webb as someone he grew relatively close to during the recruiting process.

“I’ve talked to him several times,” Webb said of Smart. “I think he’d be a good influence in my life and has my best interest at heart.”

Notably, Webb was asked if he was concerned whatsoever that the assistant coach who ultimately lured him to Georgia may not be around for the entirety of the lineman’s playing tenure as a Bulldog, considering the present-day tendency for coaching staffs to routinely change.

“No, I’m not concerned with that at all,” Webb replied, when given that hypothetical. “Coach Pittman is doing a good job with it (coaching Georgia’s offensive line), so whether with or without me, Georgia is going to have a pretty good offensive line (chuckles) for at least the next few years. So I doubt there'd be any reason for him to leave.”

Webb has yet to go on an official visit to any school, and says he has no plans to take any. Instead, he leaves this Friday as an early enrollee at Georgia. He will participate in the Bulldogs’ bowl practices in preparation for their game with Texas on January 1 in the Sugar Bowl. This means passing up the Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Game and also the Under-Armour All-America Game, both of which were in his plans at one time. Webb will start classes at Georgia in January.

In the meantime, the reserved Webb indicated that although he is now a Bulldog, it may take a little time for him to become acclimated and help Georgia sign others for its 2019 incoming class.

“For right now, I’m going to be quiet about that (recruiting others),” Webb replied with a laugh. “I’m not really a people person.”