While he might be the reigning Division II Player of the Year, RJ Sunahara told UGASports Thursday he knows there will be fans wondering whether or not he can jump to Georgia and enjoy the type of success he had last year at Nova Southeastern.

He’s anxious to prove he can.

“I’m a tough guy and I don’t back down from anything. So, whatever challenges I face, I’m going to face them head-on and give it my all every time,” said Sunahara, who will be a graduate transfer. “I think I’m a guy who can kind of do it all a little bit. I’m not going to wow you with any skill sets or anything, but I’ll play harder than you, I’ll out-rebound you, I’ll out-hustle you, everything. I take pride in that, and that’s what I think they saw in me.”

There’s obviously a lot to like.

The 6-foot-8, 210-pound power forward averaged 18.9 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 2.4 assists last year for the Sharks, who went undefeated to capture the program’s first national championship.

Sunahara chose the Bulldogs over Notre Dame and West Virginia, although he said he canceled his trip to see the Mountaineers―where his dad is the head volleyball coach and his brother played on the football team―because he knew Athens was where he wanted to be.

“I came on my visit (last weekend), and I loved it. The coaches were great, the city was great, and the players were great. I got off the plane, and I said, ‘Mom, Dad, I think I want to go here,’” Sunahara said. “They said go to Notre Dame and see how I feel after that. I went to Notre Dame, it was awesome, and the coaches were great, but after I got off the plane, I told them Georgia was the place for me.”

Georgia’s style of play had a key role in his decision.

“Style of play was a huge thing for me. Georgia plays fast, they were third in pace in the SEC last year, so I think my game can benefit them, and I think I can help them out,” he said. “Defensively, just being able to switch ball screens, I can guard any position. (Georgia coaches) emphasized that. I thought that was another big part.”