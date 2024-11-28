Behind the Scenes: Why Dennis Uzochukwu flipped to Georgia

Dennis Uzochukwu’s life has been a whirlwind over the past few months.

The 2025 offensive lineman from Peachtree Ridge High School earned his first offer from Georgia State in April. Programs such as Tulane, Arkansas State, and Kennesaw State followed with offers before Uzochukwu committed to Georgia State on July 5.

But this fall has seen an influx of interest and offers from major programs as Uzochukwu put out impressive senior film. At the end of the journey, Georgia is the winner of a mercurial recruitment.

“It’s like a dream come true,” Uzochukwu said. “The feeling was just more overwhelming than other schools.”