Advertisement
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Nov 28, 2024
Behind the Scenes: Why Dennis Uzochukwu flipped to Georgia
Jed May  •  UGASports
Staff

Dennis Uzochukwu’s life has been a whirlwind over the past few months.

The 2025 offensive lineman from Peachtree Ridge High School earned his first offer from Georgia State in April. Programs such as Tulane, Arkansas State, and Kennesaw State followed with offers before Uzochukwu committed to Georgia State on July 5.

But this fall has seen an influx of interest and offers from major programs as Uzochukwu put out impressive senior film. At the end of the journey, Georgia is the winner of a mercurial recruitment.

“It’s like a dream come true,” Uzochukwu said. “The feeling was just more overwhelming than other schools.”

Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Advertisement