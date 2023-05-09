Noah Thomasson said the pitch made by Mike White and his staff for him to join the Georgia program did not have as much to do with basketball as you'd expect.

Thomasson told UGASports in an exclusive interview Tuesday afternoon that the conversation went much deeper.

“I think the staff, Mike White, (assistant) Erik Pastrana, all those guys—I think they did a really good job of selling the family aspect,” Thomasson said. “It wasn’t just from the basketball standpoint, but making me feel like I’m going to have a home here, even if it's for just a year. They recruited me the hardest out of every school once I put my name in the portal, and it felt like home when I put on that red jersey.”

Thomasson, who averaged 19.5 points per game last season at Niagara, announced Tuesday morning that he would accept White’s offer of Georgia’s final available scholarship.

The fact Georgia took more than a basketball interest in Thomasson is ultimately what swayed the Houston native to make his choice.

“It shows that you’re wanted. They didn’t do what a lot of schools did throughout the process, recruit me one day and go after another guy the next day,” Thomasson said. “They were upfront, they were honest, they told me what they wanted out of me. They recruited other guys; they told me we were going to build a strong team, and they wanted me to be a part of it. I wanted to be a part of it myself.”

With his decision, Thomasson reunites with his childhood friend Justin Hill. The two have known each other all their lives, and Thomasson said he’s looking forward to playing together for one year.

He informed Hill of his decision Monday.

“I let him know,” said Thomasson. “He said he kind of knew. We really had a good experience on campus with each other.”