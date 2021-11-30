ANNISTON, Ala. - Dreams can change. Just ask Ryqueze McElderry.

The 2023 offensive lineman grew up an Alabama fan in Anniston, Alabama. Living just short of two hours from Tuscaloosa, McElderry dreamed of one day suiting up for the Crimson Tide.

His dream of college football is coming true. Instead of playing for Alabama, however, McElderry will attend one of its main SEC rivals, after his commitment to Georgia on Tuesday afternoon.

“If you look at it, I tell everybody Alabama has been my dream school,” McElderry said. “But when I picture Georgia and I think about Georgia, Georgia feels like it’s been my dream school all along.”