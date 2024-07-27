Jontavius Wyman just decided he didn't need to wait anymore.

The 2026 Rivals250 prospect is one of the most coveted defensive backs in his class. Schools from coast to coast have offered the Jonesboro product.

Georgia joined Wyman's list of offers in May. Ever since then, Wyman knew he wanted to call Athens home. Now he is the second member of Georgia's 2026 class.

"I knew for a little minute, since Georgia offered me, that they were going to be the number one school," Wyman said. "Every time I’ve been there, it felt like home. I’ve got a great bond with the coaches, my mom does. Everybody in my family, they like the place. I just felt like it was time."