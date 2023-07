The 'G' has always meant something to Joseph Jonah-Ajonye.

For a long time, Georgia's logo symbolized the dream school for the Rivals100 defensive lineman. This spring, it came to represent a school that entered Jonah-Ajonye's recruitment with an offer in April and quickly became a top contender.

Now, after his commitment to Georgia on Thursday night, the G means everything.

"When I look at the G, the first thing I look at is home," Jonah-Ajonye said.