BELTON, South Carolina - Three-star junior cornerback Bralyn Oliver of Belton-Honea Path High School caught many Georgia fans off guard last Thursday when he announced his commitment to the Bulldogs.

Yet those same fans might be more surprised by the brutal road Oliver has had to travel to put himself in a position to make such a pledge.

"When I came up, it was me, my mom, and my sister," Oliver said. "We went through a lot of struggles. Actually, at one point, we were homeless, and it was devastating. That's when I knew I got to get out of here. I've got to change the lifestyle."

He did.