Behind the Scenes: Bo Hughley talks UGA commitment
Bo Hughley has known for nearly two months.
After attending Georgia's recruiting cookout on July 31, the 2023 offensive lineman realized he wanted to spend his college career in Athens. Following his decision Hughley informed the coaches, who reacted with the excitement befitting a commitment from the No. 5 offensive tackle in the class.
Now, Hughley has publicly announced his commitment to the Bulldogs. He became the fifth prospect to join Georgia's 2023 class.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news