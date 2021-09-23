Bo Hughley has known for nearly two months.

After attending Georgia's recruiting cookout on July 31, the 2023 offensive lineman realized he wanted to spend his college career in Athens. Following his decision Hughley informed the coaches, who reacted with the excitement befitting a commitment from the No. 5 offensive tackle in the class.

Now, Hughley has publicly announced his commitment to the Bulldogs. He became the fifth prospect to join Georgia's 2023 class.