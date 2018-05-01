Prior to an evening ceremony celebrating the naming of UGA’s new Indoor Athletic Facility (IAF), distinguished Billy Payne and Vince Dooley, Georgia’s legendary head football coach from 1964-1988, took the media for a walk down memory lane. Long before spearheading the effort to bring the 1996 Summer Olympics to Atlanta, serving as chairman of Augusta National, and earning the naming rights for the school’s IAF, which now bears Payne’s name along with his father Porter’s—the William Porter Payne and Porter Otis Payne Indoor Athletic Facility—Payne played football under Dooley during the mid-1960s. “I remember him first of all as a quarterback at Dykes High School (now Sutton Middle School located on Paces Ferry Road in Atlanta),” Dooley said of Payne. “It was pretty obvious… he was not a quarterback.” To which Payne interjected, “He didn’t tell me that.” (Laughter) “But it was obvious that he was a football player,” Dooley added. Payne was part of Georgia’s 1965 signing class, or what Dooley claimed was probably the second-best recruiting class during his 25 years as the Bulldogs’ head coach, which also included eventual All-Americans and College Football Hall of Famers Jake Scott and Bill Stanfill. As a sophomore in 1966, he led Georgia in receiving with 15 receptions for 153 yards and two touchdowns including, according to Dooley, “one against Kentucky where both of them (Payne and the defender) went up in the end zone, and he was able to use his competitive spirit and big hands to wrestle the ball away and end up with it.”

Pictured is No. 87 Billy Payne's TD reception against Kentucky in 1966.

At the time, somewhat ironically, Payne never even imagined there would be an indoor practice facility at Georgia. “I remember Stegeman [Coliseum] (then the Georgia Coliseum) at that time was relatively new, very new, and on a rainy day, we would go in there and mess around in the basketball area—nothing more than staying out of the rain, really,” Payne said. “We would walk through a few plays, but never even remotely thought you could practice football in an indoor arena.” Dooley indicated that while he was head coach at Georgia, there was often new construction or expansion of athletic facilities developing—building projects which didn’t always have optimal results. “[The football offices] did move into the Coliseum, which was big in those days. The Coliseum is where we had walkthroughs as an indoor facility,” Dooley said. “The Coliseum, if I remember, [once] had 176 leaks. It had 176 buckets around to catch the water.” Beyond a new basketball arena featuring a very leaky roof, Payne recalled a Georgia game in 1967 when the Bulldogs were astounded by another indoor venue—and an amazing opposing running back they encountered. “We went to Houston to play in the Astrodome when I was a junior—I think our first experience in an indoor football stadium,” Payne recalled facing the Houston Cougars inside what was had been nicknamed the “Eighth Wonder of the World.” “I remember, unfortunately, we got beat by [Houston] and the reason was that we were all just looking around and couldn’t believe what technology had done. We got beat by a good team and a great running back, Paul Gibson.” Playing in Georgia’s first game indoors and on an artificial surface, some Bulldog players were seemingly so in awe of the Astrodome, they reportedly ripped up the turf, placing pieces of it inside their helmets to take home as souvenirs. After Georgia held a 14-0 advantage in the final quarter, Houston rallied behind Gipson, who ripped through the Bulldogs’ defense for 229 rushing yards and led the Cougars to a 15-14 comeback victory.

Georgia vs. Houston in 1967—the Bulldogs' first game held indoors and played on an artificial surface.