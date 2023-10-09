The biggest compliment one can pay a baseball player may sound simplistic; it may even seem repetitive.

You call him a baseball player.

This is the description Georgia baseball coach Wes Johnson uses to describe Baylor transfer Kolby Branch, an infielder who is one of many newcomers expected to play key roles in Johnson’s first season in Athens.

“He’s a baseball player. He just does a lot of things right,” Johnson said. “We’ve got him at shortstop, he’s phenomenal there; we’ve had him at third, he’s phenomenal there; we’ve had him at second, he’s phenomenal there. He can run, he can throw. His batting average is not that high right now, but he’s had some really good at-bats. We’re only nine games in, but he’s lining the ball; he’s had some hard outs.”

Branch, a native of Lucas, Tex., said he intends on making Johnson proud. When asked what he hopes to bring to the Bulldogs, Branch summed it up succinctly.

“Just a good player,” Branch said. “Someone who is going to try and win ball games, win at all costs, and bring this university something special.”

If his freshman season at Baylor is an indication, Branch figures to fit in nicely.

Branch earned Collegiate Baseball Freshman All-American honors after capturing his team’s Triple Crown at .325-6-41, leading the Bears in most offensive categories. He topped the roster in hits (69), runs (49) plus 17 doubles, which was one shy of the program’s freshman record. He started all 55 games at shortstop with a .967 fielding percentage (91 putouts, 141 assists, eight errors) in 240 total chances.

Branch also stole seven bases in 10 attempts. But Johnson believes those totals are just the tip of what the sophomore is capable of.

“When he’s on base, he can steal a bag anytime against anybody,” Johnson said. “Sometimes it’s easier, if you’re a really good base stealer, it’s easier to steal third than it is second. Kolby has definitely shown us that. He may steal second, but you better look up or he’ll be at third two pitches later.”

Johnson said there are also intangibles that Branch brings to the field.

“Just his confidence, his presence, his ability to lead out there has been impressive, and he’s just a sophomore,” Johnson said of Branch, who explained he’s got a lot he feels he needs to prove to his new team.

“You’re never done proving yourself, no matter what you do. You’ve got to prove yourself over and over because there’s always more steps in life,” Branch said. “It’s awesome to have a good year and everything, but that was last year. We’re looking to have a better season this year.”

Georgia, he said, was the perfect fit. It hasn’t taken him or his new teammates long to get acclimated.

“We’ve gelled nice. We play well together,” Branch said. “Most of the guys are older, so they’ve got that experience in college, so even though it’s a brand-new ball club, we all know how to win ball games.”

Branch also likes what he’s seen from the standpoint of a team that’s willing to work and prepare to become the best baseball players they can be.

“Everybody wants to work,” Branch said. “We’ve got guys up here all day long around their class schedule; everybody wants to get their work done, and that’s a common theme with everybody.”