Typically, midweek non-conference games like the one Tuesday night between Georgia and visiting Clemson can be counted on for a lot of runs.

Teams usually prefer to throw their seldom-used pitchers, saving their better arms for weekend conference games. Considering Clemson’s starting pitcher had an era of 12.46, the Bulldogs liked their chances.

But baseball doesn’t always follow a script. That’s a lesson Georgia learned the hard way after a hodgepodge of mostly unheralded hurlers scattered five hits to pitch the Tigers to an 8-1 win.

“We just couldn’t get anything going offensively. They threw a lot of different guys. Hats off to them, they pitched it well, but offensively we struck out 12 times, and had some key strikeouts in big situations,” head coach Scott Stricklin said. “We just weren’t good enough offensively.”

Like Georgia (18-15), Clemson (20-14) has endured its share of disappointments this season. Tuesday night was not one of those times, as the Bulldogs only got one runner to second base over the final six innings.

“When you strike out 12 times, you’re not giving yourself an opportunity to make enough breaks,” Stricklin said. “Offensively, it’s disappointing because I think this is a good lineup, but we weren’t very good tonight.”

Georgia grabbed a 1-0 lead in the third on an RBI double by Connor Tate, only to see the Tigers grab a 3-1 lead off Luke Wagner (1-2) in the fourth on a home run by Billy Amick.

The Tigers weren’t done.

Clemson sent eight batters to the plate, scoring four times off reliever Zach Devito, who only escaped the inning when the relay throw to home nailed Blake White trying to score behind Caden Grice on a double by Amick, who drove in four runs.

The Tigers capped their scoring with a single run in the eighth.

Wagner, who threw three scoreless to start the game, was charged with three earned runs in his four innings, walking one and striking out one.

The Tigers scored their four runs off DeVito in just one-third of an inning in the fifth.

Will Pearson gave the Bulldogs a pair of scoreless innings, but that was one of the few bright spots for Georgia on the evening.

“I actually thought Luke pitched well. I was very encouraged,” Stricklin said. “The two-out walk in the fourth got him, and all of a sudden it goes from 1-0 to 3-1 just like that. But I thought Luke threw well, I thought Will threw the ball well, and I thought Collin Caldwell (1.2 scoreless innings) threw the ball well. But at the end of the day, on Tuesday, you’ve got to score runs.”

Stricklin hinted after the game some of his younger players may be seeing some opportunities soon.

In the ninth, Garrett Spikes, Josh Tate, and Justin Thomas each pinch-hit. Although the trio was unable to jumpstart a rally, Stricklin said do not be surprised if you start seeing more from the three.

“Absolutely, Josh Tate, Justin Thomas, Garrett Spikes---the last two times he’s got an at-bat he’s barreled it up,” Stricklin said. “Those guys work as hard as anybody. Josh Tate and Justin Thomas are young freshmen who are really talented. They’re going to get more opportunities.”

NOTES: With a walk, Charlie Condon has now reached base in 32 consecutive games. … Georgia returns to action this weekend when the Bulldogs travel to Florida for three.