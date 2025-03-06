Bulldogs keeping a one-track mind

A year ago, Georgia’s basketball team made it clear that reaching the NCAA Tournament was the goal.

This season, the Bulldogs took a different approach. The focus would instead be on each game; there would be no looking ahead.

That approach continues.

Even as the Bulldogs (19-11, 7-10) appear on the edge of securing a spot in the 68-team field, head coach Mike White and his players are at least publicly saying the right things. They insist the sole focus remains on Saturday’s regular-season finale with Vanderbilt and not looking at what the various bracketologists say.

Sophomore Dylan James says he’s not paying attention – yet.

“Me personally, no,” James said. “I'm sure some of the guys have, but I'm just trying to focus on the main thing, the next thing, and not look too far ahead.”

Still, it’s not difficult to look at what the experts are saying and be just a little hopeful as far as the Bulldogs making their first trip to the NCAAs since 2015.

Noted bracketologists Jerry Palm of CBS and Joe Lunardi of ESPN both currently have the Bulldogs as part of the 68-team field.

According to the NCAA’s NET rankings – an analytic system used by the selection committee to select the at-large members of the field – Georgia currently ranks 32nd with four Quad-1 wins and a combined 15-1 record against Quad-2, Quad-3, and Quad-4 teams, respectively.

However, as much as Georgia’s fans may be tasting a tournament berth, it’s not a certainty quite yet.

It’s still too close to call as the Bulldogs are still very much a bubble team, although Georgia would likely secure its spot by beating Vanderbilt on Saturday (noon) or winning its first-round game in next week’s SEC Tournament.

"We're a good team. We are. But we can't worry about that because you just waste time and energy doing it. I'm worried about learning as much about Vanderbilt as we possibly can and why they've had such a magical year,” White said. “Hats off to those guys. It's a great opportunity for us on Saturday against a high-level team. We hope to have two really good practices, and this team will. I'd be shocked if we don't. We had some really good wins on the road. Hopefully, we can continue to improve."

The Bulldogs have certainly done that.

As recently as two weeks ago, Georgia’s NCAA chances looked dim at best. But after knocking off Florida and then pulling off back-to-back road victories over Texas and South Carolina, the Bulldogs are in a rare position to secure their trip to the NCAAs themselves simply by handling their business on the court.

“We’ve still got one more. We've got a bunch more. We've got the regular season (finale); we've got the SEC tournament. We're just focused,” Blue Cain said. “What's got us there is just being focused on the game ahead of us. So, right now, all our focus is on that.”