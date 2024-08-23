PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry02UlJWVFhZNkdaJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLTZSUlZUWFk2R1onLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
Basketball schedule announced

Anthony Dasher • UGASports
Editor

Georgia’s 2024-2025 basketball schedule is complete.

The Bulldogs will host 19 games – 18 regular-season contests and a preseason exhibition – at Stegeman Coliseum during the 2024-25 men’s basketball season. Georgia’s non-conference schedule was announced Friday, following the release of the Bulldogs’ SEC slate earlier this week.

Georgia will christen the regular season by entertaining Tennessee Tech on Monday, Nov. 4 at 7:30, the first of three home outings to open the campaign. The Bulldogs will then meet Texas Southern and North Florida on Sunday, Nov. 10, and Tuesday, Nov. 12, respectively, in Athens as part of the Peach State Classic, a multi-team event (MTE).

After traveling to Georgia Tech on Friday, Nov. 15, Georgia will welcome Alabama A&M to Stegeman Coliseum on Tuesday, Nov. 19, and then trek to the Bahamas to take on Marquette on Saturday, Nov. 23, and St. John’s on Sunday, Nov. 24.

The Bulldogs will wrap up non-conference play with five of their final six games in Athens. Jacksonville will visit Stegeman on Saturday, Nov. 30, before Georgia hosts Notre Dame on Tuesday, Dec. 3 as part of the SEC/ACC Challenge. Following an 11-day break during Final Exams on the UGA campus, the Bulldogs will face Grand Canyon at State Farm Arena in Atlanta on Saturday, Dec. 14 as part of Holiday Hoopsgiving before a trio of home outings complete non-conference action – Buffalo on Thursday, Dec. 19, Charleston Southern on Sunday, Dec. 22 and S.C. State on Sunday, Dec. 29.

In addition to the 13 non-conference regular-season games, Georgia will play a pair of preseason exhibitions against Division I opponents. The Bulldogs will travel to Charlotte on Saturday, October 19, and will take on UCF on Tuesday, October 29 at Stegeman.

