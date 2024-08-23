Georgia’s 2024-2025 basketball schedule is complete.

The Bulldogs will host 19 games – 18 regular-season contests and a preseason exhibition – at Stegeman Coliseum during the 2024-25 men’s basketball season. Georgia’s non-conference schedule was announced Friday, following the release of the Bulldogs’ SEC slate earlier this week.

Georgia will christen the regular season by entertaining Tennessee Tech on Monday, Nov. 4 at 7:30, the first of three home outings to open the campaign. The Bulldogs will then meet Texas Southern and North Florida on Sunday, Nov. 10, and Tuesday, Nov. 12, respectively, in Athens as part of the Peach State Classic, a multi-team event (MTE).

After traveling to Georgia Tech on Friday, Nov. 15, Georgia will welcome Alabama A&M to Stegeman Coliseum on Tuesday, Nov. 19, and then trek to the Bahamas to take on Marquette on Saturday, Nov. 23, and St. John’s on Sunday, Nov. 24.

The Bulldogs will wrap up non-conference play with five of their final six games in Athens. Jacksonville will visit Stegeman on Saturday, Nov. 30, before Georgia hosts Notre Dame on Tuesday, Dec. 3 as part of the SEC/ACC Challenge. Following an 11-day break during Final Exams on the UGA campus, the Bulldogs will face Grand Canyon at State Farm Arena in Atlanta on Saturday, Dec. 14 as part of Holiday Hoopsgiving before a trio of home outings complete non-conference action – Buffalo on Thursday, Dec. 19, Charleston Southern on Sunday, Dec. 22 and S.C. State on Sunday, Dec. 29.

In addition to the 13 non-conference regular-season games, Georgia will play a pair of preseason exhibitions against Division I opponents. The Bulldogs will travel to Charlotte on Saturday, October 19, and will take on UCF on Tuesday, October 29 at Stegeman.