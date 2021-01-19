UGASports - Baseball schedule complete

After weeks of uncertainty due to Covid-19, Georgia announced its 2021 baseball schedule Tuesday afternoon.

This comes one week after conference athletic directors approved a proposal by coaches to play a 56-game schedule, starting Feb. 19 with the first of four non-conference weekends. SEC play will begin on March 21, with Georgia hosting Tennessee.

Eighteen of Georgia's first 22 contests will take place in the home confines of Foley Field.

The Bulldogs will also play two-game, home-and-home series against in-state rivals Kennesaw State, Georgia Southern, Georgia State and Georgia Tech.

Georgia and Clemson will also tangle twice, playing at Clemson March 30 before the Tigers return the game to Foley Field on April 20.

This year's SEC slate will see the Bulldogs playing host to the Volunteers from March 19-21. The other SEC home series will be with the Gamecocks (April 2-4), Wildcats (April 16-18), Tigers (Apr. 30-May 2), and Rebels (May 20-22). Georgia’s road trips in the conference will be at Texas A&M (March 26-28), Vanderbilt (Apr. 9-11), Missouri (Apr. 23-25), Arkansas (May 7-9) and Florida (May 14-16).

Georgia, ranked as high as No. 12 in the preseason, will resume practice Jan. 30. The Bulldogs are in their eighth year under head coach Scott Stricklin and welcome back 20 returning lettermen and 16 newcomers. The incoming recruiting class has been ranked as high as No. 9 by D1Baseball.com.