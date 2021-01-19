 UGASports - Baseball schedule complete
baseball

Baseball schedule complete

Anthony Dasher • UGASports
Editor

After weeks of uncertainty due to Covid-19, Georgia announced its 2021 baseball schedule Tuesday afternoon.

This comes one week after conference athletic directors approved a proposal by coaches to play a 56-game schedule, starting Feb. 19 with the first of four non-conference weekends. SEC play will begin on March 21, with Georgia hosting Tennessee.

Eighteen of Georgia's first 22 contests will take place in the home confines of Foley Field.

The Bulldogs will also play two-game, home-and-home series against in-state rivals Kennesaw State, Georgia Southern, Georgia State and Georgia Tech.

Georgia and Clemson will also tangle twice, playing at Clemson March 30 before the Tigers return the game to Foley Field on April 20.

This year's SEC slate will see the Bulldogs playing host to the Volunteers from March 19-21. The other SEC home series will be with the Gamecocks (April 2-4), Wildcats (April 16-18), Tigers (Apr. 30-May 2), and Rebels (May 20-22). Georgia’s road trips in the conference will be at Texas A&M (March 26-28), Vanderbilt (Apr. 9-11), Missouri (Apr. 23-25), Arkansas (May 7-9) and Florida (May 14-16).

Georgia, ranked as high as No. 12 in the preseason, will resume practice Jan. 30. The Bulldogs are in their eighth year under head coach Scott Stricklin and welcome back 20 returning lettermen and 16 newcomers. The incoming recruiting class has been ranked as high as No. 9 by D1Baseball.com.

Table Name
Date Game Time

Feb. 19

Evansville

2 p.m.

Feb. 20

DH Evansville

Noon

Feb. 21

Evansville

Noon

Feb. 24

at Georgia State

3 p.m.

Feb. 26

Gardner-Web

5 p.m.

Feb. 27

DH Gardner-Webb

Noon

Feb. 28

Gardner-Webb

1 p.m.

March 2`

at Kennesaw State

5 p.m.

March 5

North Florida

5 p.m.

March 6

North Florida

1 p.m.

March 7

North Florida

1 p.m.

March 9

at Georgia Southern

5 p.m.

March 12

Lipscomb

5 p.m.

March 13

Lipscomb

1 p.m.

March 14

Lipscomb

1 p.m.

March 16

*Wofford

6 p.m.

March 21

Tennessee

6 p.m.

March 22

Tennessee

1 p.m.

March 23

Tennessee

1 p.m.

March 23

Kennesaw State

5 p.m.

March 26

at Texas A&M

6:30 p.m.

March 27

at Texas A&M

2 p.m.

March 28

at Texas A&M

1 p.m.

March 30

at Clemson

6 p.m.

April 2

South Carolina

6 p.m.

April 3

South Carolina

2 p.m.

April 4

South Carolina

1 p.m.

April 6

Georgia Southern

6 p.m.

April 9

at Vanderbilt

TBA

April 10

at Vanderbilt

TBA

April 11

at Vanderbilt

TBA

April 13

Georgia State

5 p.m.

April 16

Kentucky

6 p.m.

April 17

Kentucky

2 p.m.

April 18

Kentucky

1 p.m.

April 20

Clemson

6 p.m.

April 23

at Missouri

TBA

April 24

at Missouri

TBA

April 25

at Missouri

TBA

April 27

Georgia Tech

7 p.m.

April 30

Auburn

7 p.m.

May 1

Auburn

2 p.m

May 2

Auburn

1 p.m.

May 7

at Arkansas

6:30 p.m.

May 8

at Arkansas

6:30 p.m.

May 9

at Arkansas

2 p.m.

May 14

at Florida

TBA

May 15

at Florida

TBA

May 16

at Florida

TBA

May 18

at Georgia Tech

7 p.m.

May 20

Ole Miss

7 p.m.

May 21

Ole Miss

7 p.m

May 22

Ole Miss

2 p.m.

May 25-30

SEC Tournament

Hoover, Ala.

June 4-7

NCAA Regionals

TBA

June 11-14

NCAA Super Regionals

TBA

June 19-30

College Word Series

Omaha., Neb.
* - Fluor Field, Greenville, S.C.
