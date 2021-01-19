UGASports - Baseball schedule complete

Baseball schedule complete
After weeks of uncertainty due to Covid-19, Georgia announced its 2021 baseball schedule Tuesday afternoon.
This comes one week after conference athletic directors approved a proposal by coaches to play a 56-game schedule, starting Feb. 19 with the first of four non-conference weekends. SEC play will begin on March 21, with Georgia hosting Tennessee.
Eighteen of Georgia's first 22 contests will take place in the home confines of Foley Field.
The Bulldogs will also play two-game, home-and-home series against in-state rivals Kennesaw State, Georgia Southern, Georgia State and Georgia Tech.
Georgia and Clemson will also tangle twice, playing at Clemson March 30 before the Tigers return the game to Foley Field on April 20.
This year's SEC slate will see the Bulldogs playing host to the Volunteers from March 19-21. The other SEC home series will be with the Gamecocks (April 2-4), Wildcats (April 16-18), Tigers (Apr. 30-May 2), and Rebels (May 20-22). Georgia’s road trips in the conference will be at Texas A&M (March 26-28), Vanderbilt (Apr. 9-11), Missouri (Apr. 23-25), Arkansas (May 7-9) and Florida (May 14-16).
Georgia, ranked as high as No. 12 in the preseason, will resume practice Jan. 30. The Bulldogs are in their eighth year under head coach Scott Stricklin and welcome back 20 returning lettermen and 16 newcomers. The incoming recruiting class has been ranked as high as No. 9 by D1Baseball.com.
|Date
|Game
|Time
|
Feb. 19
|
Evansville
|
2 p.m.
|
Feb. 20
|
DH Evansville
|
Noon
|
Feb. 21
|
Evansville
|
Noon
|
Feb. 24
|
at Georgia State
|
3 p.m.
|
Feb. 26
|
Gardner-Web
|
5 p.m.
|
Feb. 27
|
DH Gardner-Webb
|
Noon
|
Feb. 28
|
Gardner-Webb
|
1 p.m.
|
March 2`
|
at Kennesaw State
|
5 p.m.
|
March 5
|
North Florida
|
5 p.m.
|
March 6
|
North Florida
|
1 p.m.
|
March 7
|
North Florida
|
1 p.m.
|
March 9
|
at Georgia Southern
|
5 p.m.
|
March 12
|
Lipscomb
|
5 p.m.
|
March 13
|
Lipscomb
|
1 p.m.
|
March 14
|
Lipscomb
|
1 p.m.
|
March 16
|
*Wofford
|
6 p.m.
|
March 21
|
Tennessee
|
6 p.m.
|
March 22
|
Tennessee
|
1 p.m.
|
March 23
|
Tennessee
|
1 p.m.
|
March 23
|
Kennesaw State
|
5 p.m.
|
March 26
|
at Texas A&M
|
6:30 p.m.
|
March 27
|
at Texas A&M
|
2 p.m.
|
March 28
|
at Texas A&M
|
1 p.m.
|
March 30
|
at Clemson
|
6 p.m.
|
April 2
|
South Carolina
|
6 p.m.
|
April 3
|
South Carolina
|
2 p.m.
|
April 4
|
South Carolina
|
1 p.m.
|
April 6
|
Georgia Southern
|
6 p.m.
|
April 9
|
at Vanderbilt
|
TBA
|
April 10
|
at Vanderbilt
|
TBA
|
April 11
|
at Vanderbilt
|
TBA
|
April 13
|
Georgia State
|
5 p.m.
|
April 16
|
Kentucky
|
6 p.m.
|
April 17
|
Kentucky
|
2 p.m.
|
April 18
|
Kentucky
|
1 p.m.
|
April 20
|
Clemson
|
6 p.m.
|
April 23
|
at Missouri
|
TBA
|
April 24
|
at Missouri
|
TBA
|
April 25
|
at Missouri
|
TBA
|
April 27
|
Georgia Tech
|
7 p.m.
|
April 30
|
Auburn
|
7 p.m.
|
May 1
|
Auburn
|
2 p.m
|
May 2
|
Auburn
|
1 p.m.
|
May 7
|
at Arkansas
|
6:30 p.m.
|
May 8
|
at Arkansas
|
6:30 p.m.
|
May 9
|
at Arkansas
|
2 p.m.
|
May 14
|
at Florida
|
TBA
|
May 15
|
at Florida
|
TBA
|
May 16
|
at Florida
|
TBA
|
May 18
|
at Georgia Tech
|
7 p.m.
|
May 20
|
Ole Miss
|
7 p.m.
|
May 21
|
Ole Miss
|
7 p.m
|
May 22
|
Ole Miss
|
2 p.m.
|
May 25-30
|
SEC Tournament
|
Hoover, Ala.
|
June 4-7
|
NCAA Regionals
|
TBA
|
June 11-14
|
NCAA Super Regionals
|
TBA
|
June 19-30
|
College Word Series
|
Omaha., Neb.