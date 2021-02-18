UGASports - Baseball Notebook: Opening weekend at hand

Senior third baseman Garrett Blaylock hopes a change in approach will result in bigger numbers at the plate.

Last year, Blaylock, by his own admission, would get himself into trouble by taking too many pitches. He often put himself at the mercy of opposing pitchers, who struck him out a team-high 19 times in just 61 at-bats.

That proved to be a huge reason Blaylock batted a mere .180, despite leading the Bulldogs in home runs with four.

To reverse the trend, the Ashville, N.C. native began working extra with head coach Scott Stricklin and hitting coach Scott Daeley, who suggested Blaylock start changing his thought process at the plate.

“That was one thing in my game I kind of identified last year. I was taking too many pitches,” Blaylock said. “We were having conversations about swinging early in counts and hunting pitches that I could do damage with, more than if it wasn’t really what I was looking for.”

Fingers are certainly crossed.

At 6-foot-3 and 206 pounds, the third baseman may be Georgia’s biggest home run threat, so if swinging at better pitches earlier in counts will help his numbers, he'll take a shot.

“That’s what I worked on and worked on a lot over break, and what I’ve been trying to implement in preseason scrimmages and stuff,” Blaylock said. “I feel like it’s been working well. I've been hitting early, hitting the ball hard. That's really all you can do and control. The hits will come, and the sums will, too. But as far as hitting early in the count, that's what I've been doing, and I feel like it’s been working pretty well.”

Blaylock has apparently been swinging well enough; Stricklin told UGASports he's being inserted into the all-important third spot in the lineup.

“He’s been swinging the bat really well—a lot of barrels for him lately,” Stricklin said. “He’s hit some home runs in intra-squad; he hit one yesterday. He's been very good. We've put him in the third hole, and he's earned it with the way he's played the last two weeks. He's swung the bat well and is playing good defense. He’s a fourth-year guy—we need this guy to keep getting better.”

Blaylock has no intention of letting his head coach down.

“I have all the confidence in the world in my game and what I can do. I’m really looking forward to it,” Blaylock said. “I’ve always wanted to be that older leader on a team, and I feel I’ll be able to step into that role a little better this year than I was last year, when it’s a little difficult to come in as a transfer. But I’m really looking forward to it and seeing what we can do as a team.”

