UGASports - Georgia baseball notes: Weekend rotation set

Georgia’s starting rotation for this weekend’s opening series against Evansville will feature a heavy freshman presence.

After junior C.J. Smith gets the call for Friday's 2 p.m. season-opener against Evansville, Saturday’s double-header will see the Bulldogs go with freshmen Luke Wagner and Jaden Woods, with redshirt freshman Charlie Goldstein getting the nod in Sunday’s finale.

All four are lefties.



Head coach Scott Stricklin confirmed the rotation in a telephone interview with UGASports.

Of the four, Goldstein’s addition may come as surprise to some, but not Georgia’s head coach.

“Every time he’s gone out, he’s just been really consistent, and is just a strike thrower,” Stricklin said. “He’s been 88-90 with a good breaking ball and a good changeup. He is kind of a flatliner, just does not show a lot of emotion. (Goldstein) has just been really steady.”

A redshirt freshman, the 6-foot-1, 195-pound Goldstein played his high school ball at Alpharetta, where he posted a 1.73 ERA in seven starts as a senior.

“Coach Kenny let him know two days ago, and he just kind of said Ok,” Stricklin said. “All the guys will tell you, when he’s gone out to pitch, he’s got it done every single time and pitched well.”

Wagner and Woods also posted very impressive numbers in high school.

At 6-2 and 190, Woods starred at Houston County, the same school as former Bulldog pitcher Tony Locey, where he posted a 9-2 record with a minuscule 1.18 ERA in 58 innings a junior. Like most schools, Houston County, did not play baseball last spring in what would have been his senior season due to Covid-19.

Wagner’s prep junior numbers were just as impressive.

A graduate of Red Land High in New Cumberland, Penn., Wagner went 11-2 with 117 strikeouts in just 68 innings, posting an ERA of 1.44.

Smith, the veteran of the bunch, has made 14 career starts for the Bulldogs over his career.

In other news:

…There’s good news on the respective recoveries of Ryan Webb and Jonathan Cannon, expected to be two of Georgia’s top mainstays in the starting rotation.

Webb, who has been recovering from Covid, is expected to be ready to go next weekend against Gardner Webb, while the Dawgs hope Cannon will be back the following weekend against North Florida.

Three other pitchers currently out with injuries, Michael Polk, Brandon Smith and Logan Moody, are also expected to return soon.

Smith, who is coming back from Tommy John surgery, is back up to throwing 92 mph after throwing 95 at the time of his injury.

…Freshman lefty Liam Sullivan is a candidate to start next Wednesday’s mid-week game against Georgia State.

…Stricklin mentioned freshmen Hank Bearden and Will Pearson as two young right-handers who have been very impressive. Both are expected to pitch this weekend, along with Jack Gowan, Darryn Pasqua and Virginia transfer Ben Harris. Stricklin said it came down to Harris and Woods for the start in Saturday’s second game against Evansville.

…Florida transfer Nolan Crisp will be the closer.

…Stricklin also announced that freshman catcher Fernando Gonzalez will get the start on Friday and that sophomore Shane Marshall will be the No. 2.

…Freshman Corey Collins will be the primary designated hitter, but Wagner will also receive some at-bats.