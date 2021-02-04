Jonathan Cannon is expected to miss the first month of the season recovering from mononucleosis—and his Bulldogs play Saturday doubleheaders in each of the first two weeks. Thus skipper Scott Stricklin and pitching coach Sean Kenny have spent much of the first week of preseason camp determining who might fill those starting roles.

Three freshmen left-handers are currently standing out.

According to Stricklin, Jaden Woods, Liam Sullivan and Luke Wagner have each been impressive during the first week of intra-squads, and will have a chance to slot into the rotation behind Ryan Webb and C.J. Smith before Cannon returns.

“Those three guys have been really, really good,” Stricklin said. “Liam Sullivan threw on Monday, and it might have been the best of all of them. Jaden Woods was really good on Saturday.

"Just happy with our freshmen, happy with the way they’ve been pitching. We just need to get them more experience.”

At 6-foot-6 and 230 pounds, the younger brother of former Bulldog first baseman Patrick Sullivan went 10-1 his junior season at Marist. He carried a 1.48 ERA, with 78 strikeouts in 51 innings, before his senior season was cancelled due to Covid.

Woods, who hails from Warner Robins and played at Houston County, went 9-2 with a 1.18 ERA in 58 innings as a junior. For his part, Wagner went 11-2 and posted a 1.44 ERA with 117 strikeouts in 68 innings at Red Land High School in Pennsylvania. Like Sullivan, neither Wood nor Wagner played as seniors after their respective seasons were cancelled due to the pandemic.

“Liam has been at 90 to 92 (mph). He’s 6-foot-6, and throws that ball from a steep slot. It comes downhill, and it’s tough to hit and has a lot of spin. But the interesting thing about him is, as big as he is, a lot of pitchers that size have trouble commanding the strike zone to repeat things,” Stricklin said. “He can throw his breaking ball for strikes at any time, and his changeup has gotten better. I don’t want to say it’s surprising, but I’ve been pleasantly surprised he’s been able to throw so many strikes and been able to throw it with more than just the fastball.”

All three are expected to pitch over the course of the first two weeks when the Bulldogs open the season by playing a pair of Saturday seven-inning doubleheaders against Evansville and Gardner-Webb.

Freshmen Max DeJong and Hank Bearden, whom Stricklin said might ultimately be suited for the back end of the bullpen, are two more freshmen who have impressed, and could see some early work as starters.

“What we’re going to do is, we’re going to extend these guys’ pitch counts, leading up to the season where they’re able to throw three, four, maybe five innings. We could see some split starts,” Stricklin said. “I can see Jaden and Liam splitting a start, Hank and Luke splitting a start, to start out with.

We’re still trying to figure it out, but we’re going to have to show our depth these first four weekends to get ready for the SEC, and get these young guys ready to go.”