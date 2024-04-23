Strength of schedule and RPI are two areas the College Baseball Selection Committee studies carefully when determining at-large bids for the 64-team NCAA Tournament.

Currently, the Bulldogs are looking good in both and have a chance to move even higher with a successful week starting Tuesday against No. 4 Clemson (32-7), before traveling to No. 1 Texas A&M (35-5, 13-5) this weekend.

“You talk about RPI and our schedule; it doesn’t get any easier,” head coach Wes Johnson said. “But that’s why our players signed up to play here, and hopefully, why we’re here and why we’re in this league. We should embrace and be ready for the competition.”

In the current NCAA RPI rankings, the Bulldogs currently sit at No. 11, fifth among SEC teams following Texas A&M (No. 1), Arkansas (No. 2), Kentucky (No. 3), and Tennessee (No. 6).

According to WarrenNolan.com, Georgia’s strength of schedule ranks No 21, behind Ole Miss (No. 1), Auburn (No. 2), Florida (No. 4), Alabama (No. 5), South Carolina (No. 8), Kentucky (No. 16), and Arkansas No. 17).

Georgia and South Carolina sit tied for fourth in the SEC with conference records of 8-8.

The Bulldogs travel to No. 1 Texas A&M this weekend before returning home against Vanderbilt.